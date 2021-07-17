Hetherington, Nesbitt and Dowds on from the start for Falkirk
Falkirk look to build in on their 5-1 midweek beating of Albion Rovers in Group E of the Premier Sports League Cup, head coach Paul Sheerin’s first game in charge, with a couple of alterations to the starting line-up against Hamilton Academical.
Steven Hetherington, a midfielder signed in the summer from Alloa, is free from suspension and goes straight into the starting XI for his debut, while Aidan Nesbitt and Anton Dowds graduate from the bench in midweek and will also start against Accies.
Jamie Wilson and Seb Ross drop to the replacements’ bench, while Aidan Keena is also named among the substitutes.
The Falkirk line-up is – Mutch, R. Williamson, Dixon, Miller, Morrison, Hetherington, Nesbitt, McGuffie, McCann, Dowds, Telfer. Subs: Martin, Hall, Wilson, Ross, Keena, Weekes, C. Williamson.
Hamilton Academical – Hilton, Spence, Hamilton, Stirling, Smith, Macdonald, Want, Mimnaugh, Smith, Hughes, Moyo. Subs: Smith, Meikle, Easton, Munro, McGowan, Gaffney, McGinn, Redfern, Ryan.
Today’s referee is Steven McLean.