Hamilton Accies 2-2 Falkirk: Late Alfredo Agyeman leveller keeps Bairns one point ahead at top of Championship

Falkirk players celebrate Liam Henderson's goal (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn admitted his side let their standards slip and “didn’t get near anything defensively” after they rescued a late point against Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns led through Liam Henderson’s excellent header from a Calvin Miller corner after 21 minutes, but they found themselves a goal down at the break after Reghan Tumilty and Stuart McKinstry both dispatched two top finishes.

Tumilty equalised with nine minutes before half time, sending a sublime volley into the top corner after he was afforded too much space on the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they went ahead through McKinstry, who fired home at the back post after Stevie Bradley showed wonderful skill to turn two Falkirk defenders in the box.

The Bairns weren’t at their free-flowing best all afternoon – but they managed to claw back a late leveller when substitute Alfredo Agyeman showed great composure to pick out the far-bottom corner past a crowded penalty box.

The Ghanaian winger could have won the match for John McGlynn’s side too, with a last-gasp effort flying over the bar when he latched onto a deep cross deep into injury-time.

“Performance-wise, we didn’t start great,” McGlynn said. “I wasn’t like Hamilton were causing up problems but by our own standards it didn't all click, we weren’t cohesive although we did open the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got a series of corner kicks, scored, and took a grip of the game but we then had a really bad ten-minute spell. We lost two goals in that period. Reghan Tumilty scores a great ball but we didn’t defend the situation well at all.

"We didn’t get near anything defensively. That’s as a whole unit, the midfielders have a part to play and and we didn’t block the shots, stop the crosses. That’s poor. We had a bit of panic in defence for (Stuart) McKinstry’s goal.

"My disappointment stems from our level of performance. We are better than that. Hamilton made it difficult but we played into their hands. We gave ourselves a difficult task.

"In the second half, big Barney (Stewart) had a big chance. We huffed and puffed until we got the goal. Alfredo Agyeman gets a connection on the ball and had another great chance that could have won us the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But getting three points would have been really harsh on Hamilton Accies considering what they put into the game.”

On changing up his backline despite his side keeping a clean sheet last time out away to Greenock Morton, McGlynn added: “Hendo (Liam Henderson) has been outstanding, he has plenty of credit in the bank. He was fit so he went back in.

"It was then just a matter of who we left out after that point.”

The boss also admitted that Coll Donaldson – who went off injured in the first half and looked distraught – has suffered an issue in the same area that has plagued him previously this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is the same area that he has been having bother with. He missed a lot of the season due to an injury in that area, so it isn’t great.”

The Bairns now sit one point clear at the William Hill Championship summit ahead of Tuesday night’s rearranged trip to bottom club Airdrieonians – which is live on BBC Scotland.