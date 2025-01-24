Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth on sharp league focus, Paul Smith and new team-mate Ross Munro

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. Nicky Hogarth 1 comes up for a corner at the end of the game.

Nicky Hogarth says his Falkirk team-mates are “motivated and ready to go” as they turn their full focus to staying top of the tree in the William Hill Championship.

The Bairns sole focus is now on the second tier after being dumped out of the Scottish Cup at the fourth-round stage last weekend.

And ahead of facing Raith Rovers for the second weekend in a row, this time in the league, the shot-stopper said: “It has been all positive this week.

"The truth is that we caused all our own problems last weekend.

“You can look at that as a good thing or a bad thing. It does mean we know exactly how to turn it around again.

“Everyone is motivated and ready to go. We are gutted we are out of the cup – you want to play as many games as you.

“But we found ourselves in a similar situation last year and look what we went on to do.

“We can park the cup now and our sole focus in on the league; you need to look at it that way.”

The 62-year-old is now back at home and is on the mend with a full recovery likely, and Hogarth added: “His first message (to the team group chat) was that best form of recovery for him will be three points on Saturday.

“John and Paul, they both leave no stone unturned. This is their life and they give us the best opportunity with what that they do behind the scenes.

“Our thoughts were with Paul and his family over the weekend. It was horrendous when we heard the news.

“It really puts it into perspective that some things are just way bigger than football.”

Meanwhile, Falkirk native Hogarth hailed the impact of recent goalkeeping addition Ross Munro.

The ex-Ross County ace joined the Bairns joined the club on January 1 after signing in December after departing Dundalk.

“Ross has come in and he's brought a really good energy to the group,” Hogarth said. “He's upbeat everyday and he's been really supportive so far.

“He's brought a good standard too, he's got experience playing in the top league in Ireland and over here too.

“We all learn from each other and Ross has brought something else.

“It's unfortunate that (Jamie Sneddon) Snedds is in the situation that he's in but good that we've been able to get Ross in.

“Snedds is in everyday and he is never down. It speaks to the close family-knit atmosphere that we've got, especially within the goalkeepers' union.”