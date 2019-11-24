Falkirk find out Scottish Cup opponents

Falkirk have found out their potential Scottish Cup opponents after the draw was made for the fourth round on Sunday.
The Bairns have been drawn against either West Superleague junior giants Auchinleck Talbot or Championship side Arbroath managed by Dick Campbell.
The duo will play in a replay on Wednesday at Gayfield after a 1-1 draw at the weekend.
The Lichties needed a late Michael McKenna penalty to salvage a draw after Dwayne Hislop had broke the deadlock for Bot.
Falkirk secured their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose.
They last faced Arbroath back in 2003 when they won 4-3 at Gayfield.
Auchinleck Talbot stunned Championship side Ayr United at the same stage last season.
The tie will be played on the weekend of January 18, 2020.
Full draw
St Mirren v Broxburn
Kilmarnock v Queen's Park
Hearts v Airdrieonains
Alloa v Inverness CT
Livingston v Raith
Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk
Dundee Utd v Hibs
Ayr Utd v Ross County
Aberdeen v Dumbarton
Bonnyrigg Rose v Clyde
St Johnstone v Morton/Broara Rangers
Hamilton Accies v Edinburgh City
Partick Thistle v Celtic
East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow
Dundee v Motherwell
Rangers v Stranraer