Falkirk find out Scottish Cup opponents

Falkirk have found out their potential Scottish Cup opponents after the draw was made for the fourth round on Sunday.



The Bairns have been drawn against either West Superleague junior giants Auchinleck Talbot or Championship side Arbroath managed by Dick Campbell.

The duo will play in a replay on Wednesday at Gayfield after a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

The Lichties needed a late Michael McKenna penalty to salvage a draw after Dwayne Hislop had broke the deadlock for Bot.

Falkirk secured their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose.

They last faced Arbroath back in 2003 when they won 4-3 at Gayfield.

Auchinleck Talbot stunned Championship side Ayr United at the same stage last season.

The tie will be played on the weekend of January 18, 2020.

Full draw

St Mirren v Broxburn

Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Hearts v Airdrieonains

Alloa v Inverness CT

Livingston v Raith

Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk

Dundee Utd v Hibs

Ayr Utd v Ross County

Aberdeen v Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg Rose v Clyde

St Johnstone v Morton/Broara Rangers

Hamilton Accies v Edinburgh City

Partick Thistle v Celtic

East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow

Dundee v Motherwell

Rangers v Stranraer