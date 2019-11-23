'I loved it, I was kicking every ball' - Lee Miller revels in Falkirk manager role

Lee Miller says he was thrilled to get his first taste of life in the dugout at Falkirk as he helped guide the Bairns into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose.



It was the first match for co-manager Miller and David McCracken who have taken over in the interim period after the sacking of Ray McKinnon.

And Miller admitted he was kicking every ball out there during the 90 minutes as Falkirk safely progressed to the next round.

Miller said: "We said in there that it was a potential bannan skin for us and we had to approach it in the right manner and I thought we did that from start to finish.

"I thought the boys were terrific with their work rate and desire to throw their bodies in front of shots.

"I’m overwhelmed by the reaction from the players, we’ve got a belief in there and we’ve got good players but it’s about getting the best out of them.

"I loved being in the dugout and I was kicking ever ball to be honest, I’ve lost my voice a bit but it’s about the boys tonight."

Meanwhile, Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson was pleased with his side's efforts despite the defeat.

He said: "I'm really pleased with the effort the players put into the game.

"We got beat by the better team. I thought they were very professional in the way they went about their business.

"They were very sharp and didn't allow us a foothold in the game in terms of possession.

"We made a cup of it for 80 minutes and I'm just proud of the efforts they put in.

"We made bad mistakes for the goals we got punished for them but I can't really remember our keeper having to make too many saves."