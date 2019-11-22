Linlithgow Rose 1-4 Falkirk: Bairns into fourth round of Scottish Cup as McCracken and Miller off to winning start

Falkirk interim co-managers David McCracken and Lee Miller got off to a winning start as Falkirk secured a place in the Scottish Cup fourth round with a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.

Conor Sammon opened the scoring on eight minutes capitalising on a mistake by the Rose defence to slot home.

The Rose's all-time top goalscorer Tommy Coyne equalised for the East of Scotland side before Sammon put the Bairns back in front ahead of the break.

Declan McManus and Paul Dixon extinguished any hope of a Rose comeback with further goals late on.

After the sacking of Ray McKinnon last Saturday the Bairns had been given a lift with the return of McCracken and Miller to the club during the week.

And the pair got off to the start they were looking for when Falkirk broke the deadlock on eight minutes but the Rose were architects of their own downfall.

McManus dispossesed McKinlay in the Rose half, he switched the play left to Sammon who was in acres of space and surged in on goal before firing a composed finish beyond McKinven.

It could have been worse for the Rose moments later when Scullion miscontrolled and allowed Sammon in again he squared for McManus but the striker couldn't get the ball under control and the chance fizzled out.

This was always going to be a potential banana skin for the visitors and the Rose levelled on 20 minutes.

Ronald's corner was flicked on at the near post by Ross Allum and predatory striker Tommy Coyne, who has scored over 300 goals for the club, netted at the back post.

Falkirk got themselves back in front just ten minutes later when Dixon's deep cross was headed back across to Doyle, McManus attempted an overhead kick but hit fresh air, Sammon was ready to pounce though and he slotted into the corner for his second goal of the game.

Visiting fans chanting sack the board could be heard suggesting despite the change in management the fans are still unhappy.

McManus went close on a couple of occasions before the break, first with a looping header before an audacious 35-yard half volley that brought out a decent save in McKinven.

It was the Ross County loanee striker who was once again in the thick of the action after the restart but McKinven denied with a smart low save to his left from the half volley.

Rose looked threatening on the counter with Coyne playing in Ronald, but Durnan got back to put the ball out for a corner. McGowan headed over the resultant set piece before McManus was thwarted by the foot of McKinven once more.

Falkirk were looking to put the game beyond dbout as Longridge attempted to dance his way through the Rose rearguard but he was crowded out before he could get the shot away.

But they eventually did put the game to bed when McManus fired the ball low under McKinven before Dixon added a fourth when he followed up from Sammon's saved shot.