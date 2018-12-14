SPFL Championship safety at risk for more than just Falkirk, Alloa and Partick Thistle says Bairns boss

Falkirk have been relegation contenders since the start of the season, but Bairns boss Ray McKinnon reckons other teams are beginning to look over their shoulders at the bottom sides.

LEAGUE FORM: Falkirk FC

Alloa boss Jim Goodwin. Picture Michael Gillen.

The Bairns have yet to escape the bottom two in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship, but are beginning to pick up results -- though so too are rivals Partick Thistle and Alloa.

MATCH PREVIEW: Falkirk v MortonAnd McKinnon reckons teams further up the league table are beginning to be sucked towards the relegation battle at the bottom - including Saturday’s opponents Morton.

“Everyone is in a bit of a battle just know that they are more teams than just the three at the bottom now. Dunfermline are not that far away from us, Morton are there too.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

Ray McKinnon reckons Gary Caldwell's Partick Thistle and his Bairns are closing in on teams above them. Picture Michael Gillen.

“We have done well to get from zero points to where we are now in the pack and only bottom on goal difference - we are level with an Alloa and a point behind Partick.

“The rest are not too far away either. There will be a lot of teams looking over their shoulder as we go through the season.”

Saturday’s Morton match sees the Bairns boss face his former side in a switch that still rankles down Inverclyde way.

Both clubs were at Hampden last month after Morton raised a complaint against Falkirk over the manager’s move, and that of assistant Darren Taylor.

Falkirk FC. Picture: Michael Gillen

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Camelon boss has William Hill Scottish Cup dream

But after a noisy reception when the sides met at Cappielow, McKinnon is playing this second meeting down.

“I am looking forward to it just as much as any other game just the same as the last game. I haven’t really given it much thought other than we need to pick up her first win in the League at home really it’s just like any other game where we need the 3 points.

“We’ve all moved on from that now – it’s just another game for us now for me, for us, for everyone.

READ MORE: “We need to improve” says Paton

“We’ve had some really good performances here Ross County at home, Ayr United as well. It will come. We’ll get there we’re not stressing about a home record would love to win this Saturday for the fans and we were unlucky not to get last Saturday hopefully come sooner rather than later.

“There are a couple of niggles but that is normal, everyone trained this week which is good.”

READ MORE: Vote for your Sports Star of 2018