Camelon boss Gordon Herd has William Hill Scottish Cup dream

Camelon Juniors secured another trophy with a 4-0 victory over Bonnyton Thistle on Saturday but, perhaps more importantly, secured their place in next season’s William Hill Scottish Cup.

Having won the Alex Jack Cup, which qualified them for this final, Camelon added the South and East Scotland Cup Winners Shield to this season’s trophy cabinet, with a victory over a Bonnyton Thistle side that won the South Counties Cup last month.

The Mariners lifted the South and East of Scotland Cup Winners Shield. Picture: Camelon JFC

Camelon were favourites for the final, but lived up to expectations – taking the lead through Ross Cameron just before half-time.

It was 2-0 a minute into the second period, with Conor McKenzie doubling the Mariners’ lead in Lockerbie.

On 83 minutes, McKenzie doubled his tally and sealed the tie, before a 35-yard Andy Kay screamer put the cherry on the cake.

Speaking on winning another trophy, Mariners boss Gordon Herd said: “I said before the game, if we can keep a clean sheet we will come back with a trophy.

“I don’t think there’s been a game where we haven’t scored this season.

“We always knewwe would get a goal but the goal before half-time settled the nerves.”

Bonnyton are a Kilmarnock-based side, with Herd adding that he was impressed with them.

“They were a decent side with a few good players. We have certainly played a lot worse in the league that we are in. I would see them as a mid-table side in our league, they are a good young team.”

With two trophies in the bag, and the club having celebrated with a Glasgow night out on Saturday, the players are beginning to dream of glamorous Scottish Cup trips next season.

Camelon will start the journey in the first of two preliminary rounds, meaning they have to go through two rounds to reach the first round proper – where Highland and Lowland League clubs enter the tournament.

Round two sees League Two clubs enter, before League One sides and the bottom six of the Championship join in round three and the Premiership and top four of the Championship in round four.

That means, Camelon will have to get through five ties to have a chance at playing Premiership opposition.

That shouldn’t stop them dreaming though, Herd added. “We have to negotiate a few rounds but who knows? It’s great just to be there and it raises the profile of the club a wee bit.

“It was only a couple of seasons ago that the gates were going to be closed and now next year we are going to be in the senior Scottish Cup – it’s been a good steady progress.

“It’s the luck of the draw, but I believe we have the quality to go and cause an upset, whether it be a League Two side or a Lowland League side.

“I said on Saturday, we can start dreaming and there’s nothing wrong with getting carried away – but on the other side we need to keep the emotions in check and take it game by game.”

After two cup wins, Camelon are back in league action this weekend with the visit of Preston Athletic to Carmuirs Park. Kick off 2pm.