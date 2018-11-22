McKinnon to defend himself and Falkirk in person on Morton complaint

Falkirk will head to Hampden tomorrow to defend a complaint from Morton over the signing of Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor.

The SPFL upheld the complaint over the management team’s August switch and the independent lawyer’s hearing will take place this week. A delegation including chairman Margaret Lang and football operations manager Connor Park will represent the Bairns.

McKinnon said he would attend and defend his, and the club’s, position: “Absolutely. I’ll be there, definitely.

“We’ll go along, face it up and then get on with the game on Saturday. No stresses or distraction at all.”

