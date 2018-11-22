McKinnon to defend himself and Falkirk in person on Morton complaint

Ray McKinnon replaced Paul Hartley at Westfield. Picture Michael Gillen.
Falkirk will head to Hampden tomorrow to defend a complaint from Morton over the signing of Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor.

Ray McKinnon returned to Cappielow last month. Picture: Michael Gillen

The SPFL upheld the complaint over the management team’s August switch and the independent lawyer’s hearing will take place this week. A delegation including chairman Margaret Lang and football operations manager Connor Park will represent the Bairns.

McKinnon said he would attend and defend his, and the club’s, position: “Absolutely. I’ll be there, definitely.

“We’ll go along, face it up and then get on with the game on Saturday. No stresses or distraction at all.”

