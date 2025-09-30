Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie makes loan switch to Scottish Championship strugglers.

Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie has made a loan switch to Scottish Championship strugglers Ross County for the remainder of the season.

The ex-Hibs and Raith Rovers defender, 26, has joined Tony Docherty’s side after failing to make the last three Scottish Premiership matchday squads. Mackie’s only league minutes came off the bench during a 3-1 defeat away to Livingston, and he’s has been unable to dislodge Leon McCann - who has starred so far in the top flight despite playing second fiddle to Mackie during last season’s second-tier title-winning campaign. Recent full-back addition Sam Hart also impressed off the bench against Hearts.

The left-back joined John McGlynn’s side back in the summer of 2022 having previously worked with the boss at Stark’s Park. He makes the move north with the Dingwall outfit second-bottom. They face Raith Rovers at home this Saturday.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm that Sean Mackie has joined William Hill Championship side Ross County on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. The 26-year-old has been a first team regular for Falkirk over the past three seasons, and has enjoyed an incredibly successful couple of years in the navy blue as an integral part of the club’s 2023/24 invincible League 1 winning campaign, as well as the following season’s Championship title win. Everyone at Falkirk FC would like to wish Sean all the best for his time at Dingwall.”

County manager Docherty told his club’s website: “I’m delighted to bring Sean to the football club, he adds experience and knowledge of the Scottish Championship, having featured heavily and successfully in Falkirk’s title win last season, as well as being part of the Hibs team which won this division. He will bring competition to the left side of our defence, adding a real professionalism and consistency to the squad, as well as a top mentality.”