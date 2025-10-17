Falkirk ace Liam Henderson on Scottish Premiership learning experience and his SPFL journey.

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson says he is loving the learning process as he continues to impress after making the step up to the Scottish Premiership.

The versatile defender, 29, has shone for John McGlynn’s side since joining back in May 2022 and has climbed with the SPFL’s ladder all the way to the top having played - and scored - in all four divisions. Falkirk’s back four has struggled at time in the top flight but the one consistent performer has been fans’ favourite Henderson.

Hendo loving top flight

Assessing how much he’s enjoyed his Premiership start, he said: “It’s been brilliant. I've been on a bit of a rollercoaster in my career so to be at the top level and playing against these teams and with the boys that you've kind of came up the leagues with has been amazing and I can't be happier. Obviously I would like to win more games of football. But I know where we're at and what we need to do, so yeah I'm buzzing. It's more tactical, a lot more the teams know what you're doing, how you play. Maybe in the leagues below you can maybe do something that you maybe wouldn't be able to do in this league, so you need to adapt. Obviously the strength and the athletes in this league are a lot bigger and stronger and powerful, so that's again you need to adapt to try to read the game better and I'm loving it. I'm just learning as well. I'm 29 now and I'm still learning every day, so really enjoying it.”

Henderson is enjoying the physical battle up against the countries’ top attackers. He added: “The gaffer (John McGlynn) was really heavy on that at the start of the season and pre-season. How much the physicality side of it was way different for the lads. For myself I was really aware of it at the start and obviously when you're getting up against these boys, they're physically strong. So for myself personally, like I'm not going to go and like bosh Kelechi Iheanacho out the way. But I will maybe read the game better and maybe adapt my style of play to the way that he's going to play. So that's for me to understand and do on the game when the game comes. But we've got loads of gym programmes and I've got up there after this to do some weight so try and get bigger!”

Henderson was playing part-time football with Arbroath before joining the Bairns, and he was at then SPFL newcomers Edinburgh City in the fourth tier before that. It’s been a whirlwind journey for the Port Seton native who never looked backed when offered a full-time chance again by gaffer McGlynn.

Hendo jumped at Falkirk move

He said: "I worked part time as a coach originally with my mate Josh Walker, foot forward coaching, and then I moved to Street League. It's a charity and we help kids that are underprivileged and maybe a wee bit bad in school. We brought them into the programme taught them how to get a qualification, so we’d teach them and we’d play football to keep them engaged and keep them coming back. It was actually quite empowering seeing the kids develop and do well. Then obviously I got the chance with the gaffer here to go back full time. I bit his hand off for it and I'm just so grateful to get the opportunity again.

"I remember at the time when I was leaving Arbroath and my deal was up there. Dick Campbell offered me a new contract but I knew I had a wee bit of sniff going about down here. I remember at the time the gaffer phoned and he wanted to meet with me. Ian Murray phoned me at Raith Rovers too. But just when I met the gaffer, we sat down and he had the laptop up. All the analysis he was playing and showing me what he wants me to do, it took me aback. It was really thorough and I knew from that meeting that I was definitely going to sign. Since then we've just kind of grown in our relationship between us. We get on so well and it's just I'm grateful for that opportunity he's given me."