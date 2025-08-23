Falkirk reveal new ‘safe standing’ section as Scottish Premiership side’s safety barrier area is completed in Kevin McAllister Stand.

Falkirk have completed the installation of new safety barriers in the ultras section of the Kevin McAllister Stand, aiming to enhance both safety and the matchday atmosphere at The Falkirk Stadium.

Section E, home to Gate 20 (formerly Ultras 1876), has become central to Falkirk’s most vocal fans in recent seasons. The section is known for its energy, passion, noise - and the club says the new barriers will provide a safer, more secure space for fans to stand and back the Bairns.

Part of the project was funded by members of the Falkirk Supporters’ Society (FSS), who continue to play an active role in shaping the club’s future. The FSS has previously supported the club financially through contributions to the Manager’s budget, the Falkirk Academy, and stadium development projects.

Falkirk want to promote fan culture

“This latest development at The Falkirk Stadium shows our fan ownership in action with the Falkirk Supporters’ Society voting on, and part funding, the installation of this improvement to our stadium,” a club spokesperson said. “We’d like to say a big thank you to the FSS as they continue to support the club by providing additional funds to the Manager’s budget, Falkirk Academy, and to developing The Falkirk Stadium further.

Falkirk's new 'safe standing' section housed in Section E of the Kevin McAllister Stand | (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“Over the past few days, work has been ongoing to install new safety barriers in Section E in a bid to improve our matchday experience. The new safety barriers, part funded by Falkirk Supporters’ Society member contributions, fans can continue to support the team in the best possible way, providing a safe place to stand to further enhance the atmosphere in the ground. For the last couple of seasons, Gate 20 – formerly Ultras 1876, have played a massive part in developing the electric atmosphere we have now grown accustomed to at The Falkirk Stadium on matchdays. Their section in the KM7 Stand is always full and always loud as they cheer on the team no matter what, and we are pleased to continue working with the ultras to promote fan culture.”

They added: “As our matchday support has grown, so too have the FSS membership numbers. As a fan owned, fan run club, there is no better time to join up and have your say in how your club is run. Join the FSS here!”