Falkirk granted special permission by SPFL to keep artificial pitch next season should they remain a Scottish Premiership side following ‘unique situation’.

Fan-owned Falkirk will not be forced to rip up their artificial pitch next summer should they remain a Scottish Premiership side after SPFL bosses granted a “one-off” deferment.

A blanket ban on synthetic surfaces was agreed by top-flight clubs last year, with that vote seeing grass pitches become mandatory for Premiership teams from the beginning of season 2026/27. The SPFL board confirmed then that a ‘two-year phasing out’ period would commence following the resolution’s outcome in May 2024. But following long-running talks between both parties - the Bairns will now switch to a grass surface for the start 2027-28 season instead. And they will receive early club fee payments too in order to help finance the installation should it be required.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney previously revealed that the club - and other SPFL sides in the same boat - would be prepared to enter a “dispute resolution process” if the “senseless” ban was upheld without further engagement.

Falkirk welcome SPFL’s decision

A spokesperson from the Bairns’ board of directors welcomed the grace period, adding that they hope other clubs will be treated with “similar flexibility” in the future.

"Falkirk FC welcomes the SPFL’s recognition of the position we found ourselves in, following the earlier pitches decision,” they said. “As a fan-owned and newly-promoted club, having to find such a significant sum to replace a perfectly good surface could have threatened our club’s future. While we still believe there is a place for high quality artificial surfaces at all levels of the game in Scotland, we also had to act responsibly in the here and now — and that meant reaching a compromise that prevented uncertainty for Scottish football and for our club. We hope other SPFL member clubs will be treated with similar flexibility, and thank the SPFL for their cooperation and diligence."

The SPFL thanked the Bairns’ board of directors after reaching a “positive conclusion” that suited all parties, commenting: “The SPFL Board was sympathetic to the position of Falkirk FC, which had installed a new artificial surface in summer 2023, in full compliance with the SPFL Rules in place at that time, expecting that surface to have a lifespan well beyond three years. The subsequent change to SPFL Rules, following a divisional vote by William Hill Premiership Clubs, has therefore caused a particular issue for Falkirk FC. This one-off additional period of grace, in relation to what has proved to be a high-quality and well-maintained artificial pitch, is intended by the SPFL bboard to be a proportionate and fair response to a unique situation, whilst also respecting the will of William Hill Premiership Clubs in the vote taken in May 2024. We would like to thank the directors of Falkirk FC for their hard work and their pragmatism in bringing this matter to a positive conclusion."

Falkirk’s current artificial surface - which was only installed two summers ago - is compliant with UEFA’s premier club competition, the Champions League and is regularly used by the Scottish FA to host youth-level international matches. A FIFA Quality Pro pitch, the Bairns’ surface is accredited by football’s world governing body.