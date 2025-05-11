Falkirk new boy Connor Allan and Scottish Championship-winning loanees included in Scotland under-20s squad for upcoming Slovakia friendly.

Falkirk new boy Connor Allan and Scottish Championship-winning loan stars Luke Graham and Miller Thomson have been selected for Scotland under-20 duty.

January signing Allan, who joined the Bairns from Rangers and was allowed to finish a loan spell at Kelty Hearts, has earned a first call-up to Scot Gemmill’s squad. Joining him in the 22-strong group is Dundee defender Graham and Dundee United winger Thomson - who both were part of Falkirk’s Scottish Championship-winning team.

Ex-Rangers’ prospect Allan is highly-rated by McGlynn

Midfielder Allan, 21, played 23 times for the Maroon Machine this term and was described when signing for Falkirk by manager John McGlynn as a player who “has a right good chance” of making it. The Bairns have already had success with lower-league players including Keelan Adams and Barney Stewart.

“We’ve been tracking Connor and we believe that he’s got a right good chance,” McGlynn said back in February. “He’s a very athletic boy who plays in the central midfield area, he’s a strong and powerful player with great energy levels who gets up and down the pitch, and we feel there’s something there to work with. He’s been at Rangers for seven years, and he has been very impressive for Kelty this season and we believe he has the makings of being a right good player.”

The under-20s friendly against Slovakia will serve as preparation for the Uefa Under-21 European qualifiers which begin in September. Scotland will alongside Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar in Group B. The group travel to Senec on Friday, May 23 with kick-off at 4pm.

With the current under-21 cycle running until this summer's European Championships, an under-20s squad, featuring players 2004-born and younger, have been chosen for this clash.

Jevan Beattie, Findlay Curtis, Mitchell Frame, Jack Kingdon, Harrison McMahon and Dylan Reid are all also new call-ups at this level, while Hearts’ James Wilson - who made his Scotland debut against Greece in March - will also feature for Gemmill's side for the first time.