Falkirk chief executive officer Jamie Swinney admits seeing the club reach the Scottish Premiership so soon “was beyond his wildest dreams” after previously setting an ambitious target to return to the top flight in time for the Bairns’ 150th anniversary.

Back in 2022, when the club had just finished sixth in Scottish League One and had hit rock bottom and had just recently appointed management duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith, the then new-look board released a statement confirming that they would would aim to “re-establish Falkirk Football Club in the Premiership in time for our 150th anniversary season of 2026/27.”

And having now achieved that goal a season earlier than hoped for, Swinney praised everyone involved in making a dream become a reality.

Falkirk have reached Scottish Premiership early

“To get up for the 2026-27 season was a tough challenge in itself, so to do it the season earlier is remarkable,” he said. “The club was in such a low place and to go back-to-back has even caught me by surprise, and I am a very positive person. I honestly expected us to reach the play-offs this season with our break-even budget. I thought we wouldn’t make it through the play-offs. Clubs overspend significantly to get out of this league. To do what we have done in a self-sustainable way is amazing.”

The club also previously stated that they hope to be able to re-establish the famed Falkirk academy at the Performance level of the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland structure by the next cycle. And with that cycle getting underway in January 2026, Swinney says the Bairns are in a good position to accomplish this goal.

Falkirk ace Scott Arfield is just one academy graduate who has enjoyed a successful career | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Along with getting to the Premiership, we wanted to restart the full academy,” he said. “And we have the chance to plan ahead now because of our position. We can go out and do that now. I think it is an important part of the club’s strategy and the right way forward for the business. Personally, it is no secret that it means a lot to me. It is something I believe in, seeing young players come through and play for Falkirk. If being in the Premiership allows us to be a bit more ahead of the game in terms of youth development then it it is a fantastic place to be in. Long-term it will benefit the football club in so many ways.”

Swinney also revealed that Falkirk are on track for another successful season off the park with commercial income set to blow last year campaign’s record-breaking figures out of the water.

Falkirk’s commercial income to increase again

He said: “We’re delighted with both areas of the club. The performance of a football club is based on a number of factors but a fair bit of it can be measured by the size of your club. What determines that is your fanbase and your commercial income. We are working so hard all the time to grow both. You can evidence the fanbase growth from the crowds and the atmosphere every week. We are continuing to break records commercially.

"Last year was our highest commercial performance on record. This season that has just finished will blow last year out of the water. You can’t do anything better than that really. The work put in by the staff and volunteers is incredible. And of course the fans are buying into what we are doing. It is difficult to put into words how much they have backed us - the connection is really special. It is remarkable. We had probably seven really poor years out of the 15 since dropping out of the top flight and the backing from the fans has never wavered.

It is difficult to put into words how much they have backed us Jamie Swinney

"Four of the five years in League One were really tough going. A couple of years later and the crowds now are stronger than I have ever seen in my life. You’d have to go back to the mid-80s at Brockville. Fan ownership working and now thriving is a key part of our growth.”

Falkirk are now gearing up for extra workload that comes along with the playing in the Premiership, and Swinney says that although it will be a learning curve for the club as a whole, preparations began well in advance.

Top flight ‘will be a learning curve’ for Falkirk

“We’ve got a learning period coming up, that’s for sure,” he said. “It is new for us. But we have been planning for the Premiership for months now because we had that real conviction that we were going to do it. Our plans are accelerating now. We might not get everything right but we will be transparent and learn.”

On the rumours of a temporary stand being considered for the upcoming campaign - Swinney confirmed that although the club did consider the idea, they will instead be continuing to pursue the Bairns’ bigger goal of a fourth stand proper.

Temporary stand not in Falkirk’s plans despite sell-outs

“We did look at this a few months, we did a bit of cost analysis,” he explained. “To get the cost down to a reasonable level, we would need to commit to a three-year deal. It just doesn’t work. It would be a risk. We want to put a permanent stand in rather than be stuck with a temporary one. We’d lose money with a temporary stand so there won’t be one - instead we will work hard to make a fourth stand a reality. That is our big ambition.”