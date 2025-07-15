Dylan Tait out to thrive in Scottish Premiership with Falkirk after Hibs spell as midfielder details ‘surprise’ hat-trick.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Tait hopes he can thrive in the Scottish Premiership with Falkirk after starting off his season in style with a first senior career hat-trick.

The ex-Hibs midfielder, 23, bagged three goals during the Bairns’ 7-0 win away to Brechin City in the Premier Sports Cup last Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that hat-trick sees Tait already only one goal off his total for last season as he looks forward to finally getting his chance to shine in the top flight - having previously failed to break into the first team at Hibs after being signed by the Easter Road club as a 19-year-old from Raith Rovers.

Dylan Tait: I’ve found a home at Falkirk

“I am just really looking forward to playing in the Premiership,” he revealed. “Hopefully I can thrive in that environment. I want to take up the challenge head on. I fit into how the team plays so well and that comes from having such a great relationship with John (McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith). I feel like I have matured. Going out loan to different clubs previously, working under different managers, has helped me learn different parts of the game and I have much more to my game now than I did when I first worked with the gaffer at Raith Rovers.

I have found a home at Falkirk Dylan Tait

“I’ve always experienced setbacks since I was young. I went to Hibs which was a great opportunity and it didn’t work out. I think I am good at dealing with setbacks because of what I have experienced previously. Things just didn’t go my way with managers and there are lots that I can look back on. But for me it was just about taking from the experience what I did learn and pick up and using that now. There were good pros at Hibs and I took so much from them. I tapped into the older senior boys. It doesn’t work out at every club you go to - I have found that out. But I have found a home at Falkirk. I had to hit the ground running when I joined Falkirk and I feel like I really caught into the momentum that the team has built up. There is real competition for places too so you know that you need to be at your best.”

Tait isn’t know for scoring goals, and the midfielder admitted that he even surprised himself with the nature of his hat-trick at Glebe Park. He headed home his first from a Calvin Miller corner and then notched two second-half strikes with his weaker left foot. It could have been even better too - with a thunderous effort on his right foot smashing the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Tait wants to keep on scoring

On Falkirk’s winning start and his hopes of adding goals to his game, Tait said: “It’s a great to the season for the boys. It was a hard pitch to play on and the conditions were difficult but the we applied ourselves really well right from the off. It was such a strong team performance. I think everyone can be pleased with how they played. I am glad to have played my part (having the captain’s armband). The guys like Brad (Spencer) always lead but is something I like to try and do too. I loved it and I was glad to play my part.

“It is always something I have wanted to add. I said at the start of the summer that I wanted to score more goals this season. That is the perfect start! I’ll take a three goals, I am now only one away from the amount I managed last season. Hopefully I can continue with that. I am feeling great just now. I scored a header which is something I am not really known for. The other two goals came from my left foot too. I was gutted with the one I hit with my right foot that hit the post. It is funny - that was probably my best effort and it didn’t go in. I am hoping it isn’t my last hat-trick. The gaffer (John McGlynn) is honestly always on at me for not shooting enough and I just had it in my mind today to take get some shots away. I think today was probably the most shots I’ve ever had in a game but it has paid off.”