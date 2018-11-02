Falkirk eye Everton transfer recruits

Bairns to seal a Toffees’ transfer tie-in?

Falkirk are speaking to Everton over potential transfer moves, the Bairns have revealed.

Falkirk held the fans forum within the west stand at The Falkirk Stadium. Picture Michael Gillen.

Around 200 supporters heard Ray McKinnon’s managerial plans and views, and from chairman Margaret Lang and CEO Craig Campbell at a well attended fans’ forum at The Falkirk Stadium last night.

And among the topics for discussion was new boss McKinnon’s transfer plans.

They learned is eyeing a striker, centre back, and, as revealed in The Falkirk Herald this week, wingers.

Darren Taylor, Ray McKinnon, Margaret Lang and Craig Campbell. Picture by Michael Gillen.

The manager is already looking at four trialists at the moment, including a right-back, and told the meeting he had held talks with representatives of Everton in terms of future transfers.

Unsubstantiated rumours swept around the support in the summer, linking the club with Scottish under-21 international Lewis Hornby while Paul Hartley was still in charge, but nothing ever materialised and Hornby’s profile soared with stand-out performances for Scotland in the Toulon Tournament.

The Bairns board this week pledged funds for McKinnon to strengthen the squad and improve their league position in the SPFL Championship. The Bairns are currently 10th, four points off ninth-placed Alloa.