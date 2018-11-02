Falkirk transfer fund boost pleases McKinnon

Ray McKinnon has thanked the Falkirk board for the additional funds pledged to his transfer kitty this week.

Sources within the club have suggested to the Falkirk Herald the cash committed by directors will be a six-figure sum.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Ross County, he said: “They’ve been different class and recognise we need to add to the squad.

“We need different positions, for example we don’t have any wingers in the squad so we need to look at placing them between now and January.

“But what we also have to do is continue to keep grafting away. Every game will be a grind and it’s not going to be pretty.”

McKinnon was also on the top table alongside chairman Margaret Lang and CEO Craig Campbell at a Fans’ Forum in the Falkirk Stadium last night.