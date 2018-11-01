Falkirk captain Aaron Muirhead out with broken ankle

Falkirk will do without Aaron Muirhead for the forseeable future after the Bairns captain limped off at full-time of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County.
The club yesterday confirmed the captain had broken his ankle in a challenge late in the second half but struggled on for the Bairns fourth point of the campaign.
It had been Muirhead’s
100th league start for the Bairns and he performed heroically even outwith the late blow.
Moved from the regular right-back role, the defender was more comfortable on the right-side of a central defensive trio alongside Jordan McGhee and Patrick Brough.
And the captain and team revelled in the new formation and excited the fans, deposed the league leaders and cast a more optimistic light on the season after a miserable start
