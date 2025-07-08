Falkirk’s final pre-season friendly sees Bairns beat St Johnstone 1-0 as Alfredo Agyeman and Nicky Hogarth impress.

Falkirk’s final pre-season friendly saw Scott Arfield score the only goal in a tightly-contested clash with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Tuesday evening.

The Bairns’ 1-0 win was perfect preparation for Saturday’s maiden Premier Sports Cup group stage outing - which sees John McGlynn’s side stay on grass when they travel to Highland League side Brechin City.

It was fast start from the visitors in Perth, with Alfredo Agyeman - who has been the pick of the bunch in pre-season - having an electric start. He tested goalkeeper Toby Steward early on with a decent strike which was pushed wide. Soon after, Gary Oliver saw an effort blocked in a crowded penalty area after neat Falkirk play.

The opener came after nine minutes, with midfielder Arfield slotting home after Leon McCann’s initial corner kick caused chaos in the area. The Bairns were on the top of their game - and Ross MacIver sending a great pass to Agyeman, who tested Steward again with a near-post effort.

In the second half, Falkirk started well again with MacIver going close following a driving run from Agyeman, who had the better of the Saints’ backline. But the Bairns did begin to regress and Simo Valakari’s side started to create chances.

Adama Sidibeh got the better of Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson, who was making his first start alongside Liam Henderson in the backline, and the forward sent an effort just wide of target. Up the other end, Agyeman set up Arfield for what should have been a second - but his effort at goal was uncharacteristically tame.

Makenzie Kirk was the next St Johnstone player to go for goal, and thought he had levelled the match after 73 minutes when he took a brilliant touch to set up a shot. His movement was excellent but his effort was no match for Nicky Hogarth - who made a fantastic stop.

The Falkirk stopper was a busy man for the final 15 minutes, with Kirk going close again when his neat flick saw him go through one-on-one. Once again, he did just about everything he could but couldn’t find a way past Hogarth, who made a superb stop.

He then combined with substitute Sean Mackie to deny Cheick Diabate, who must have thought he had scored when his header flew towards goal late on. Hogarth wasn’t finished yet, and with five minutes to go, he denied Uche Ikpeazu to round off what was a superb showing from the stopper.

St Johnstone 0-1 Falkirk: Team line-up information

St Johnstone: Steward, Tumilty, Boyes, Baird, Svedberg, Sidebeh, Stanton, Mylchreest, Foulds, Sprangler, Franczak.

Subs: Thomson, Bright, Diabate, Griffith, Kirk, Raymond, Ikpeazu.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann, Spencer, Allan, Arfield (9’), Oliver, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Bain, Graham, Nesbitt, Tait, Mackie, Miller, McCafferty.

FH POTM: Alfredo Agyeman.