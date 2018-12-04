Falkirk boss assesses former Manchester City teen trialist and Dundee United play-off heartbreaker

Paul Dixon has played for Dundee United, Huddersfield and Scotland. Picture Michael Gillen.
Paul Dixon has played for Dundee United, Huddersfield and Scotland. Picture Michael Gillen.

Former Dundee United defender Paul Dixon has been assessed by Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon.

The left-back, who headed the winner at The Falkirk Stadium in the SPFL Premiership play-off semi-final 18 months ago, played for the Bairns in a closed doors match with St Mirren.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Falkirk trial for Sheffield Wednesday forward

However the 32-year-old Scotland international, released from Grimbsy Town, was used at centre-back by his former Arabs boss.

He is one of a number of players McKinnon continues to assess in the run-up to January.

Another two are known to be American college striker Chase Boon and 20-year-old forward Gharib Gerkondani who was targeted by Manchester City as a teenager.

Dixon rose above Tom Taiwo to nod Dundee United ahead in the play-off semi-final and win 4-3 on aggregate.

Dixon rose above Tom Taiwo to nod Dundee United ahead in the play-off semi-final and win 4-3 on aggregate.

However McKinnon is continuing to look at his squad ahead of January and the end of some loan deals, including Zak Rudden’s.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Son of Celtic boss Brendan Rogers trains with Bairns

The boss said: “We had another look at Gharib Gerkondani who showed up really well.

“Dicker [Paul Dixon] played in a game and was outstanding. He cruised the game.

“We are speaking to him. He’s got a couple of options but hopefully we’re at the front of.

“He is just great quality and the more quality we get the better.”