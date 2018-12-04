Falkirk boss assesses former Manchester City teen trialist and Dundee United play-off heartbreaker

Former Dundee United defender Paul Dixon has been assessed by Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon.
The left-back, who headed the winner at The Falkirk Stadium in the SPFL Premiership play-off semi-final 18 months ago, played for the Bairns in a closed doors match with St Mirren.
However the 32-year-old Scotland international, released from Grimbsy Town, was used at centre-back by his former Arabs boss.
He is one of a number of players McKinnon continues to assess in the run-up to January.
Another two are known to be American college striker Chase Boon and 20-year-old forward Gharib Gerkondani who was targeted by Manchester City as a teenager.
However McKinnon is continuing to look at his squad ahead of January and the end of some loan deals, including Zak Rudden’s.
The boss said: “We had another look at Gharib Gerkondani who showed up really well.
“Dicker [Paul Dixon] played in a game and was outstanding. He cruised the game.
“We are speaking to him. He’s got a couple of options but hopefully we’re at the front of.
“He is just great quality and the more quality we get the better.”