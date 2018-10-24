Falkirk trial former Sheffield Wednesday youth striker

Ray McKinnon has been explicit in his search for an additional striker at Falkirk, and has looked at three recently.

Former Raith forward Joel Thomas spent time with the Bairns earlier this month, while the boss spoke this week of his close call in signing ex-Celtic striker Scott McDonald to the Bairns.

But the Falkirk Herald understands two other strikers have been on trial with the team recently with another due to arrive from Norway tomorrow (Thursday).

Former Sheffield Wednesday youth Franck Betra has been with the club trying to win a deal.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was most recently at Greek Superleague side Giannina, but started his career in Yorkshire.

Another who the club looked at was Ola Adeyemo who played the first half of the reserve team win over Dunfermline yesterday afternoon before leaving the field with a hamstring complaint.

Sheffield Wednesday's development squad's Franck Betra in action against Middlesborough U21's. Picture: Andrew Roe

Adeyemo has previous in Scotland having played with Dundee United and East Fife. Born in London, the 23-year-old was called up to Nigeria’s under-23 squad in 2015. He most recently played in the Norwegian third division at Valdres.