Son of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers on trial at Falkirk

Falkirk are running the rule over the son of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Anton Rodgers played for the Bairns in a reserve defeat to St Mirren last week and watched Saturday’s defeat to Dundee United from the stands.

He featured in the navy blue midfield again this afternoon against Dundee United.

The midfielder has bounced around the lower leagues in England at clubs including Oldham and Swindon and has also gone on pre-season tour with his dad’s SPFL Premiership side.

His last side was Irish outfit Hungerford Town.

Falkirk lost last week’s reserve encounter 3-1 with Mark Russell on the scoresheet.

This afternoon United inflicted a second defeat in three days on the Bairns with a 5-1 win. Tom Owen-Evans was on target.