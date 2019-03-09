Falkirk 2 Ayr United 0: Fans views

Here's what you had to say on social media after the Bairns win over Ayr United

Mike Miller: "Every team in the championship are fearful of Falkirk now. The team played for each other really well tonight, two superb goals from Jordan McGhee and have to give a special mention to Harry Burgoyne our goalkeeper. Onwards and upwards and Ross County better watch out next Tuesday night!"

Stephen Johnston: A great team performance. Raymondo really has got the lad's pumped up for the run in."

@thechrishynd: "Terrific. Day and night from the performances we were subjected to before January. Credit to McKinnon and the players for the unbeaten run."

@homers_twin: "Started a little shaky but played ourselves into the game & finally had some luck this season with the first goal. The confidence & quality of play then started to bloom. @BurgoyneH1 was tremendous with those saves! Only blot was @Jordanm72 not getting a hat-rick!"

David Morrison: "What a pleasure to watch."

@BlackadderColin: "Great result,Jordan McGhee with two cracking goals,Harry with some great saves,wonderful to watch,fab team performance."

Brian Connolly: "Harry burgoyne. Jordan mcghee. Tommy Robson. All stand out players today top marks."

Christopher Nelson: "Great three points what a find the keeper has been world class saves upwards and onwards."

Marshall Fleming: "Team are now playing like a team, great performance by all the players with Big Harry doing first class job in goal."

Iain Docherty: "Big Harry a contender for MOTM too. Great saves."

Keith Young: "What a difference having a decent keeper."

@JoHynd: "Superb. Let's keep the 3 pointers coming!"

Grant Elliot: "Started off shaky but once we scored there was no looking back. First goal a fluke, the second an absolute peach. Deserved to be in front at half time and although played well in the second, big Harry made a few crucial saves but we definitely deserved to win. A great win, great team effort and a massive three points for us."

Steven Healy: "I’m just glad Falkirk are back they have fight and the passion back , looking forward to next season."

Ian Macnab: "Dark horses for play offs be happy staying up after start move on to next season."

Ian Gaynor-Kirk: "Harry was fantastic in goals, especially in the 2nd half with some top saves. All the team played well really coming together under McKinnon. …

@Ryan_Calum1876: "Very good performance. Not one failure in the team."

Tom Mayes: "The team has come together getting better with every game the only way is up now."

John Fairley: "Burgoyne kept us in the game second half and we seemed to get our share of the breaks for a we change. Good team performance but think we need to rotate the squad a bit more."

Alister Tetsill: "So good to have a safe pair of hands in goals. Saved our skins many times tonight."

Karen Taylor: "Nice to see a bit of fight back in the team!"

@dylgaming: "Hard-working."

Tam Paterson: "What a difference to have a team with heart instead of Hartley's rejects."

William Jack-bryce: "A brilliant team performance a well deserved win and clean sheet."

Robinson Tommy: "Awesome win. Great team performance McGee’s second was a peach. Onwards and upwards."

Eileen Merrilees: "Great win, keeper was excellent! Go bairns !"

Hay Leigh: "Amazing! Played amazing game every player played their shirt off!"

Gordon Robertson: "Was worried without Dixon, but the team put in a cracking display. Big Harry....outstanding. A wee point against County then with Alloa & Partick the futures bright."

Simon Conlin: "Very good tonight defended well and the goalkeeper was brilliant!"

Barbara Duncan: "Big Harry broke Shankland’s heart in second half."

Tara Mcphie: "Well enjoyed first half second went a bit flat but goalkeeper was fantastic mcgee fantastic as was Zac rudden big Willie brilliant well done lads keep it up."

Keith Kleinman: "What a difference good display by all jeep up the good work."

Anne Marie Cunningham: "Hard fought and loads of passion, great win."