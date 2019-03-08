Falkirk 2 Ayr 0 : McGhee's on a roll

Two goals from Jordan McGhee maintained Falkirk's SPFL Championship renaissance.

In front of the BBC Scotland cameras the Bairns captain turned it on with a fortunate opener followed by a thunderous second to lift the Bairns to within a point of Queen of the South in seventh.

The defender's cross looped into the net. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Falkirk's great form continued against Ayr, for an eighth game undefeated since the turn of the year and a spell that began with a win over the Honest Men at Spomerset Park.

That afternoon in January was decided by a Ross Doohan mistake and questions will be asked of his input to the opener for McGhee when an overhit cross flew wickedly into the top corner. There will be more sympathy for the second which was goal-bound as soon as it left the defender's boot.

Falkirk had come close early on when a slip by former captian Aaron Muirhead almost conceded possession and a strike at an empty goal fpor Demi Petravicius but he couldn't bring the ball under control.

Ayr threatened through Lawrence Shankland and Michael Moffat with Calvin Miller and Mark Kerr the midfield architechts, biut neoither copuld beat Harry Burgoyne.

McGhee was grateful for the opener but the best was yet to come. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The big English goalkeeper, on loan from Wolves, continues to lead a charmed life in the Bairns goal, and pulled off several important saves to maintain the run.

It was a charge down the left from Tommy Robson that created Falkirk's second five minutes before the interval, and the left-back had to utilise every ounce of pace he had to ctch a heavy touch and cross into the box. It was a little high from Paul Paton but he left the ball to fall into the path of the on-coming captain who thumped it into the top corner for a two-goal half-time lead.

The rain poured at the interval and wind picked up, and Ayr made two changes which upset an increasingly frustrated visiting support, taking Michael Moffat off after removing Miller at the break. Falkirk made a double change themselves, replacing Ian McShane and Davis Keillor Dunn with Aaron Jarvis and Mark Waddington and prompting a change in shape.

The change almost backfired when a wicked cross from sub Declan McDaid was forced in by Shankland close in but the striker was flagged offside.

Ray mcKinnon has seen a vast improvement in his side's fortunes. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Burgoyne had been in imperious form in the second half and that continued, denying a Shankland volley with his legs with five minutes to go.