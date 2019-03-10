Falkirk 2 Ayr United 0: Players' views

Here's what the players had to say after Friday night's win.

Paul Paton and Lewis Kidd. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

@WilliamEdj23: "+3 and a clean sheet! Lads were different class, so as the fans! Thanks for the support! We go again Tuesday."

@BurgoyneH1: "The belief in this team is superb great win and clean sheet tonight! Congrats @Jordanm72 on the brace up we go! #bairns #coyb"

@MarkWaddington8: "What a win!! Still unbeaten!! Thanks again to the fans!! Unbelievable!!"

Jordan McGhee. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

@PaulPaton4: "Skippers performance tonight from @Jordanm72 superb. 9 more big games to come. In it together."

@NNTodorov: "Great win today ! Fans "

@Osmann1987: "Another good win and great support #COYB"

@Jordanm72: "First and last career brace for me Massive result for everyone associated with the club, fans and players outstanding again."

@aaronnjarviss: "Great performance tonight from the team, keep believing and great support as ever from the fans. Onto Tuesday night now."

