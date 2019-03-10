Falkirk 2 Ayr United 0: Players' views

Here's what the players had to say after Friday night's win.
FANS VIEWS: Social media reaction
@WilliamEdj23: "+3 and a clean sheet! Lads were different class, so as the fans! Thanks for the support! We go again Tuesday."
@BurgoyneH1: "The belief in this team is superb great win and clean sheet tonight! Congrats @Jordanm72 on the brace up we go! #bairns #coyb"
LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL CHAMPIONSHIP
@MarkWaddington8: "What a win!! Still unbeaten!! Thanks again to the fans!! Unbelievable!!"
@PaulPaton4: "Skippers performance tonight from @Jordanm72 superb. 9 more big games to come. In it together."
IN QUOTES: Ray McKinnon and Ian McCall
@NNTodorov: "Great win today ! Fans "
@Osmann1987: "Another good win and great support #COYB"
MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 2 Ayr 0 - McGhee's on a roll
@Jordanm72: "First and last career brace for me Massive result for everyone associated with the club, fans and players outstanding again."
@aaronnjarviss: "Great performance tonight from the team, keep believing and great support as ever from the fans. Onto Tuesday night now."
HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Blog