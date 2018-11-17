Falkirk 1 Partick Thistle 1: Sides content to share Championship points

Joe McKee and Craig Slater exchanged goals in three second half minutes as the bottom sides in the Championship lived up to their billing at The Falkirk Stadium.

Slater opened the scoring only for Falkirk to respond immediately and keep the Glasgow side within reach at the foot of the league table.

Jai Quitongo avoided a caution for this off the pitch skirmish. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Bairns were cautious and seemed content to keep the Jags at bay in the first half, but proving the league positions of both sides appropriate, it was a low quality first half with few chances.

Jai Quitingo, the Thistle frontman, was centre of attention early on, with the Bairns complaining that he first swung Patrick Brough headfirst into an advertising hoarding after the Bairns defender had ushered the ball out of play, and then Leo Fasan was angry at the forward's challenge, he claimed was 'studs-up' when both competed for a loose backpass from Lewis Kidd.

Fasan won the foot race and cleared for a throw-in, and was was called upon to make two routine saves and Jamie Sneddon, who was promoted to the first team after Cammy bell's injury in the warm-up, denied a low Tommy Robson drive from distance.

Tommy Robson came to the defence of his team-mate. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But that was about it for the Bairns who seemed to protect their point, rather than seek three from a Jags side in even worse form than the hosts.

Gary Caldwell's side had lost their last six league games but looked like reversing that trend when they lifted the tempo just before the hour and got their reward. Craig Slater fired a low accurate strike into Fasan's net from just outside the box.

But two minutes later, on the hour Falkirk were level and gave an instant response against their unlikely relegation rivals. Dennon Lewis' ball through was met, just, by Joe McKee and the midfielder poked past Sneddon and over the line despite the best efforts of Christie Elliot.

Sammut blasted this effort over. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Ray McKinnon made a change immediately after the goal, replacing Ruben Sammut with Marcus Haber and shortly after switching Lewis with defender Tom Dallison

, deployed up front in the absence of any other option not on international duty.

However the change didn't give the desired lift and the game eased back into the low quality routine of the first half with neither side conceding any league table positioning in the bottom two places, though Dallison

went close late on.

