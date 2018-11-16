Scotland and Lithuania internationals cause headache for Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

Zak Rudden and Deimantas Petravicius will both miss tomorrow's match with Partick Thistle due to call-ups to their countries.

The Bairns forward line will both be missing with Rudden in the Scotland under-19s squad to play San Marino, and summer signing from Motherwell, Petravicius, in the Lithuania camp for their UEFA Nations League match with Romania.

Deimantas Petravicius. Picture: Michael Gillen

That means Ray McKinnon's selection options have shrunk, with a front-line of Marcus Haber and Dennon Lewis now looking for likely for the battle at the basement where Falkirk could move off the bottom of the SPFL Championship and leapfrog their opponents, Partick Thistle.

"It is really frustrating that are two strikers are both unavailable to us for the game. Deimantas and Zak have been a real threat for us and been fantastic for us as a pair," McKinnon said this week. "To go into the game without them is a massive blow. They are main strikers who have been playing week in, week out."

He added: "He is away with Scotland on international duty and that is great experience for him it's invaluable to go away and play for your country.

"We asked the question if there was any chance he could come back on Saturday and play for us but they said no because they want to use him in the qualifier which is totally understandable and great for Zak but we had to ask and they are within their rights to say no, which they have and we need to just get on with it now.

"He has done well for us and scored four goals in nine and that's great for an 18-year-old to be playing and scoring goals at this level in such a tight competitive league."

McKinnon reported no further absentees from the weekend win over Dunfermline, won thanks to a wonder-strike from Rudden.

The boss added: "Everyone has come out of the game on Saturday ok and generally they are all good and looking forward to Saturday."