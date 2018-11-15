Falkirk FC issue invite to Doctor Who actor and respond to TV joke

Falkirk FC have extended an olive branch to Scottish actor David Tennant – and invited him to sample the club’s corporate hospitality.

The Doctor Who and Harry Potter star was hosting Have I Got News For You on BBC1 when he joked that a tree on the east side of the Falkirk Stadium doubled as the Bairns’ corporate hospitality box.

Falkirk meet Partick Thistle tomorrow.

And now the club have invited the Broadchurch star, from Paisley, to visit their lounges for a future game, and made reference to the quip by adding more foliage to the suites for the weekend’s match with Partick Thistle.

Commercial director Kieran Koszary told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s great to hear our hospitality being discussed on a national level.

“We enjoyed the show and the mention and would more welcome David to a game in the future, and that goes for his fans too.

“He’s very welcome to come along and I’m sure he’d agree – we are top of the tree at hospitality.”

Ayr fan watching the game from a tree. Picture: Michael Gillen

The joke came from a video clip taken during Falkirk’s defeat to Ayr United where a supporter, allegedly ejected from the Stadium, watched the remainder of the match from a tree on the eastern perimeter of the Stadium grounds.

Hospitality packages, complete with extra greenery are still available for Saturday’s game with Partick Thistle. Email commercial@falkirkfc.co.uk for more details