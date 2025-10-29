Falkirk’s three-match unbeaten Scottish Premiership run ended as Martin O’Neill’s Celtic cruise to 4-0 win.

Falkirk found it tough going against Martin O’Neill’s Celtic on Wednesday night as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership.

A Johnny Kenny double, a first Celtic Park goal for Sebastian Tounekti and an effort from Benjamin Nygren secured the three points for the hosts - who saw Brendan Rodgers depart the club two days earlier.

Falkirk had some chances in the first half, with an early attempt from Scott Arfield being held by Kasper Schmeichel. Despite some promising spells for the visitors, Celtic found their footing 20 minutes into the first period, and put constant pressure on John McGlynn’s side.

Celtic took the lead just after the half hour mark when Kenny took advantage of a diving save from Scott Bain, scoring on the rebound. Striker Kenny would then earn his second goal ten minutes later, heading home from close range to double the lead for the home side.

The hosts continued to push forward for the remainder of the half as many attempts forced Bain into action, and the teams went inside for half time with a two-goal advantage to Celtic.

Manchester United loaned Ethan Williams came out in the second half to replace Ethan Ross, who made his first appearance following an injury earlier on in the season as boss McGlynn looked to Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock - making early substitutions.

Celtic scored their third of the match just shy of the hour mark, with Nygren scoring from a rebound similar to the first goal - although Bain was suspect this time around.

Celtic took another chance after 73 minutes with Tounekti slotting home after breaking through the Falkirk defence and slipping the ball past Bain.

O’Neill’s side continued to challenge Falkirk until the final whistle, as the visitors left Celtic Park empty handed. Falkirk return to The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday to face Kilmarnock in the next Scottish Premiership fixture.

Team information: Celtic 4-0 Falkirk

CELTIC: Kasper Schmeichel, Liam Scales, Auston Trusty, Benjamin Nygren, Sebastian Tounekti, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Marcelo Saracchi, Callum McGregor (C.), James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.

BENCH: Viljami Sinisalo, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Luke McCowan, Callum Osmand, Paulo Bernardo, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Dane Murray, Colby Donovan.

MANAGER: Martin O’Neill.

FALKIRK: Scott Bain, Keelan Adams, Liam Henderson, Brad Spencer (sub Henry Cartwright), Connor Allan, Dylan Tait, Ethan Ross (sub Ethan Williams), Filip Lissah (sub Sam Hart), Calvin Miiller (sub Alfredo Agyeman), Scott Arfield, Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi (sub Brian Graham).

BENCH: Nicky Hogarth, Ross MacIver, Gary Oliver. Kyrell Wilson.

MANAGER: John McGlynn.

REFEREE: Ryan Lee.