Falkirk fans stage protest as Bairns slip into League One

Angry scenes met the end of Falkirk's game this afternoon and the Bairns' relegation to the third tier of Scottish football.

Supporters gathered in the front concourse of the south stand with 20 minutes to play and unfurled a banner directed at the club's board.

Protests took place in the south stand and front door of Westfield. Picture: Michael Gillen.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

They chanted protests at the Bairns' directors and also held signs saying 'Sack The Board' and 'Towards League One' in reference to a Bairns leadership objective entitled 'Towards The Premiership'.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 3 Ross County 2

They stayed behind after the players had said their farewells after a sorry season and continued their protests before taking their demonstrations to the front door of The Falkirk Stadium.

Protests were aimed at the club's board after a sorry season which saw the Bairns relegated. Picture: Michael Gillen.