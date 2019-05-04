Falkirk 3-2 Ross County: Ray McKinnon gives his views on relegation

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon gave his reaction to the club being relegated and what the future holds for the Bairns.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell also gave his verdict on the game and the situation Falkirk find themselves in after being in a similar position last year.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

