Falkirk confirm new goalie coach as ex-Bairns ace joins from Raith Rovers

Falkirk have announced the appointment of former Bairns goalkeeper Robbie Thomson as the club’s new head of goalkeeping as part of a coaching revamp this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old joins from Raith Rovers, where he had been first-team goalkeeping coach for the past year following his retirement from playing.

Thomson began his career in the Celtic youth system before moving to Rochdale in 2013/14. He returned north of the border the following season, going on to have spells at Cowdenbeath, Queen of the South, Hamilton Academical and Falkirk, where he made 27 appearances during the 2017/18 campaign. His playing days ended at Raith Rovers last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since hanging up his gloves, Thomson has built a strong reputation in coaching. He holds a UEFA A Goalkeeping License and runs Pro Performance Goalkeeping, an academy he founded that provides specialised training for keepers of all levels.

Robbie Thomson has returned to Falkirk from Raith Rovers (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Speaking on his return to The Falkirk Stadium, Thomson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Falkirk as head of goalkeeping.

"I’m excited to work with the goalkeepers and to contribute alongside the staff and players to help the team win games.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and will work hard behind the scenes to help bring more success to this group of players.”

Going the other way, Calum Erskine, who assisted Falkirk in pre-season has joined Raith Rovers as their new goalkeeping coach, replacing Thomson.