Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Greenock Morton test, Callumn Morrison return and further contract extensions

John McGlynn is hoping further Falkirk stars join midfielder Aidan Nesbitt in penning new contracts extensions.

The former Celtic youngster signed a new deal this week and the Bairns boss has revealed that talks with other players in the table-topping squad are ongoing.

On Nesbitt’s new deal and the possibility of more contract extensions, he said: “Aidan is key figure in how we play. You need to be able to run in our team but the thing about. He is that he does that while being so clever. He picks up positions and he presses up high.

“His ability is second to none and he is someone who has been here for a long time now. We wanted to reward him for his form and his attitude.

“Players came here when when they the opportunity to go elsewhere for more money. But they wanted to come here because they knew the football that they would be play and how much they would enjoy it.

“We can see that our players can acquit themselves well against top-flight opposition. Our guys haven’t played 100-odd Premiership games but we believe that if we are successful enough – the guys we have can step up against anyone.

“It is great to see players committing to the club. You can see that they think the club is heading in that direction. We are speaking to two or three players.

“That process is ongoing. We’d like to be in a position to announce one next week.”

Falkirk sit four points clear after 11 outings heading into this Saturday’s home match against toiling Greenock Morton – who have lost their last two league matches.

But McGlynn isn’t taking Dougie Imrie’s side for granted having watched them midweek during their 1-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

“The guys are continuing to do exactly in the Championship what they did last season in League One,” he said. “We sit in a really good position at this stage.

“It is an opportunity at home to put ourselves in a really good position after 12 games, a third of the season, but a good start is all that it is.

“I watched Morton the other night (1-0 loss at home to Queen’s Park) and I think Dougie (Imrie) will be disappointed that they didn’t take anything from the match.

“They should went ahead early on and if they did that then it could have been different completely. They are no mugs. They recently beat Raith Rovers 2-0 who beat us.

“They've been up and down but they can’t be taken for granted. You can’t turn up on a Saturday and expect to flick a switch and everything happens.

“The intensity from our play comes from our training. If you train at a high tempo then you play at a high tempo.”

The boss also confirmed that Callumn Morrison will return to the matchday squad having trained all week. The winger has faced a tough period, battling illness. McGlynn said: “We’re getting stronger. We’ll have Ross MacIver back again after coming off the bench last weekend. Callumn Morrison is back too. That is huge for us and it is nice for him to be back invovled.

“Ryan Shanley has a groin issue and he will miss out but we are well covered with Ross and Callumn being available.”