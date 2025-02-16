Falkirk boss John McGlynn hails 'real handful' Barney Stewart for role in Ayr comeback

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

John McGlynn hailed the impact of substitute striker Barney Stewart for being “a real handful” in the Bairns’ 2-2 comeback draw against title rivals Ayr United on Saturday.

Falkirk fought back after going down to Jay Henderson’s penalty and George Oakley’s close-range goal to secure a crucial point that sees them stay two points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship.

On the stroke of half time, Liam Henderson headed home from a corner kick to hand his side a lifeline, and his team-mates went on to dominate proceedings after the break.

"I thought we did enough to win the game,” McGlynn admitted. "When you are 2-0 down after 43 minutes you are taking it (a point) but after 44 minutes when we get a goal back it is game on and you aren’t taking it.

Falkirk ace Scott Arfield scores to make it 2-2 against Ayr (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“We were dominant in the second period, even in the opening period before they scored, we had all the ball and were charging towards there goal. The first time they get near our box we give away a penalty.

“It was a penalty, I have no complaints regarding that. We lose the ball from a throw-in for the second goal.

“They get an overload because we weren’t balanced in our defence as well as should have been. We found ourselves two goals down without having down much wrong in the game.”

Ex-Heriot-Watt University forward Stewart, who has made the jump from the East of Scotland league system to the second tier, played a key role in Scott Arfield’s leveller.

On his impact, McGlynn added: “He has great enthusiasm, great pace, great physique, great height, he is a real handful.

"What I love about him is how positive he is – he is always going forward.

“Training everyday with guys like Scott Arfield you are expecting him to pick up more stuff all the time.

"He is a good learner that takes things on board. He rumbled them up and the Ayr defenders didn’t like it.

"He has done exceptionally well for the equalising goal. He has won the ball in midfield and then moved on with it and created a chance.

"He comes inside on his weaker foot and gets a decent strike that allows Scott to score.

"He had another chance off-balance that just went wide, two or three weeks from now, he probably sticks that one away.”