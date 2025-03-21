Falkirk assistant manager on swift heart attack recovery and Bairns' immense backing

Paul Smith says he is back to his best after suffering a heart attack in January - and that the backing from the Bairns’ faithful has been “really emotional”.

Former Falkirk player and current assistant manager Smith, 62, took unwell after the 2-1 Scottish Cup exit against Raith Rovers in January.

He was rushed to hospital for a stent in the aftermath of the match and went on to make a remarkably swift recovery. He was in the stands the following weekend for the Bairns’ trip to Stark’s Park. Falkirk won that game 2-0. And Smith was given a stunning reception by the visiting fans at the end of that game.

He’s been back in the dugout since, helping lead the team to an eight-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship table ahead of Saturday’s home match against basement club Airdrieonians.

Falkirk supporters’ backing incredible and club really is united

“I'm feeling the best I have this week,” Smith revealed. “Obviously I had the heart attack then I had a bad flu that really knocked me sideways. But I am feeling great now. It was really emotional after the Raith game. I was going to watch the game on the Falkirk TV stream, but I've done that once before at Raith Rovers and it was terrible watching it.

“So I just felt it would be better going into the game. I went along it gave me a huge lift the way the boys played. And then the reception I got after it was something else. The fans have been fantastic since we came in.

“We've got great staff here. The media team, everyone, we all get on really well and we all support one another. John's (McGlynn) said in the past how tight-knit the changing room is and it is so true. It's a great changing room and we all support one another. We all have had different times when we've had wee struggles and everybody's been there to support each other.”

Premiership has always been the goal for Bairns’ management team

Smith alongside manager McGlynn signed new four-year contracts earlier this month - with the dup being rewarded for turning the club around after languishing in Scottish League One. So far they’ve delivered a Scottish Cup semi-final, an unbeaten title win and a Premiership promotion charge.

Where the club was two and a half years ago to where it is now is just night and day,” Smith said. “We wanted to stay at Falkirk. I was lucky enough to play with a football club. I know how big a club it is. Our goal is to try and get to the Premiership.

“That was our goal when we joined two and a half years ago. It still is. We've got seven cup finals to go and play to try and get there. I'm delighted to sign the contract and commit ourselves to the football club.

“We've solely focused on Airdrie on Saturday. We are going one game at a time.”

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait is set to return this weekend | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Airdrie a difficult task as refreshed Dylan Tait returns to squad

“Since we've last played Airdrie, they've beaten Hamilton and then got a good result against Livingston, scoring three goals,” Smith said of Rhys McCabe’s side.

“Not many teams score three goals against Livingston. They're sitting just with the best defensive record in the league. They've come out there with a good point. So we know how difficult it will be this Saturday against them. Rhys has his team set up really well, they play good football and they always cause problems. They always cause you problems with the rotation in the midfield.

“We'll have to be fully focused and switched on Saturday. Dylan Tait trained and should be back with us. Dylan has been an important player for us over the course of the season. Maybe the two or three week break might do him the world of good. He's probably not played as much football as in a spell for the last two or three seasons.”