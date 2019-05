Sports Editor David Oliver looks back over Ray McKinnon's side in what for many will be their final game in the navy blue. Match report - click here.

1. Harry Burgoyne 8 - No chance with either goal and some first half heroics kept Falkirk in it. A huge factor in Bairns 2019 improvement

2. Jordan McGhee 7 - Good performance from the captain and great goal. Pushed forward well and kept Armstrong in check... most of the time.

3. Paul Dixon 8 - A composed performance and the foundation for the Bairns to add more to attack. Had confidence of his team-mates.

4. Ciaran McKenna 7 - Torrid few weeks for defender is behind him and gave a good account of himself, reading the game. Scored after working on attacking headers in training.

