Fab Falkirk put four past Queen's Park to extend lead at top of Championship table

Falkirk’s Calvin Miller celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 to Falkirk against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Falkirk eased past Queen’s Park at Hampden Park to move one step closer to the William Hill Championship title.

The Bairns racked up a 4-0 win in Glasgow’s southside with goals from Liam Henderson, Gary Oliver, Calvin Miller and Tom Lang sealing a three points which sees John McGlynn’s side move eight points clear at the summit.

Falkirk dominated from the off and they had the ball in the net after just ten minutes, however the farside linesman ruled the goal out for offside after Barney Stewart had tapped home.

The ex-Heriot Watt striker was unlucky, and on the end of a tight call, but he should have done better when he had a one-on-one with Calum Ferrie on 23 minutes.

Falkirk's Gary Oliver celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Queen's Park (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Falkirk were then handed a brilliant chance to take the lead ten minutes later when Calvin Miller was clipped in the box by Adam Montgomery – but Brad Spencer’s resultant penalty kick was dreadful and an easy save.

It felt like a frustrating could have been on the cards for the visitors, but Gary Oliver – who replaced crocked Stewart five minutes before the break – provided the spark that the Bairns needed to find the opening goal against the Spiders.

Liam Henderson found himself at the back post and he headed home Keelan Adams’ cross to hand the Bairns a crucial lead just before the break.

In the second half, Oliver quickly made it two after 51 minutes when he slammed home at the back post from Sean Mackie’s ball across the box.

Falkirk were slick, sharp and a constant threat. A third goal came on the hour mark when Miller was sent through by Coll Donaldson’s long pass, and he calmly fired home past Ferrie who came way out his own area.

Lang finally grabbed a fourth for the visitors on 71 minutes with a looping header after he was denied moments earlier as McGlynn’s men continued to put the pressure on.

Sub Alfredo Agyeman was close to adding a fifth for Falkirk when his overhead kick flew just over the bar while Ferrie made a couple of cracking saves to keep the score down.

Falkirk now host bottom club Airdrieonians next Saturday eight points clear at the top as they edge closer to top-flight football next season.

Teams

Queen’s Park: Ferrie, Devine, King, Welsh, Montgomery, Hurst, Jackson, MacGregor, Tizzard, Turner, Rudden.

Subs: Wills, Mauchin, Longridge, Hinds, Raymond, Duncan, Drozd, Evans, Hickey-Fugaccia.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Lang (72’), Mackie, Spencer, Henderson (43’), Arfield, Ross, Miller (59’), Stewart.

Subs: Munro, Yeats, Graham, Nesbitt, Oliver (51’), Thomson, Agyeman, MacIver, Brophy.

Referee: Duncan Nicolson.