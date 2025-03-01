Dundee's Luke Graham on 'greater expectations' at Falkirk and being back at centre-back

Luke Graham on the ball during Falkirk's 2-0 win at Greenock Morton last Friday night (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Dundee loanee Luke Graham admits his Falkirk return has seen greater expectations placed on him after impressing so much during his first spell with the Bairns.

The centre-back, 21, initially joined on loan as cover before Falkirk’s Premier Sports Cup trip to Celtic back in September with Coll Donaldson crocked – but he quickly won a starting spot alongside Liam Henderson.

And he is now firmly a fans’ favourite, having played a big part in the Bairns’ William Hill Championship title tilt so far, starting 17 matches so far in the league.

Since returning to Falkirk from Tony Docherty’s side last month, Graham has once again been thrown straight into the team – impressing at left-back and most-recently centre-back last time out.

“It can almost make it harder because of the expectations you've set,” Graham said. “Obviously, the first time I come around, no-one's really expecting anything.

"And then when I come back again, there's a bit of expectation to play well and stuff like that.

“It's not a headache for me luckily. It's a headache for the gaffer (John McGlynn).

"Competition brings the best out of everyone, so you need to be playing at your best.

“If not, there's someone easily going to come in and replace you.

"It's just one of those things where you need to keep on your toes and keep at the top of your game.

“I’ve been enjoying it – I’ve had to be patient to come back.

“Dundee still had quite a few injuries and stuff, so it was waiting for that to pass over.

“It was only Falkirk I was looking to come back to.”

Graham kept helped his side keep clean sheet last time out, during the 2-0 win at Cappielow, and he says it was “great” to be back playing in his natural position.

The centre-back was recently used as a left-back but he moved back to the middle of the backline alongside captain Donaldson.

And they both struck up a sold partnership on the park, restricting in-form Morton to little in the way of encouragement.

“That's probably the first time I've played left of a back four in about a year,” Graham said.

“I've always been left of a three or obviously a right centre-back when I was first here.

“Being back in that position, my favoured one, was great.

“Me and Coll (Donaldson), we get along really well in that, so it wasn't like there was no partnership there.

“We know what we're good at and all that stuff. It just came together really easily.

“We done well and got a clean sheet, so that was the main thing.”