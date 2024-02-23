Boss John McGlynn reckons fans 'will be over the moon' as Callumn Morrison pens new Falkirk contract
Callumn Morrison is the next Falkirk star to sign a new contract with the on-form winger penning a two-year extension to his stay at the Bairns.
Boss John McGlynn revealed on Thursday that the club would be in position to confirm new contracts for two players imminently, with 13-goal Morrison following on from defender Leon McCann earlier today.
Former Hearts ace Morrison, 24, joined the club back in the summer of 2020 from the capital club and has made over 100 appearances in Navy Blue, scoring 50 goals, with that latest strike coming against Hamilton Accies last weekend.
He has been one of the Bairns’ star men this campaign as they surge towards the League One title, with the side sitting 14 points clear at the summit, having yet to lose on league duty.
“Callumn signing his new deal is a massive boost to everyone at the football club,” McGlynn beamed. “At one point it was looking like he might be moving on at the end of the season, and negotiations have been going on for some time. There was an offer on the table, and we we’re now delighted to get this over the line.
“He’s been the top goalscorer since arriving at the club, and you don’t want to lose guys like that. Callumn is a player that can score goals out of very little and can create something out of nothing.
"He has an amazing shot on him and has scored some amazing goals that have managed to win us games. These guys aren’t easy to come by and we’re absolutely delighted to keep him here.
“It really is a huge boost; many clubs were after Callumn and it’s a feather in the club’s cap to be able to keep him at the club. I’m sure the fans will be over the moon in keeping a player of his quality. I think he’s thrived under both Paul and I’s guidance, and I’m sure he’s going to kick on even more.”
Morrison’s new deal comes after boss McGlynn admitted that he wouldn’t be “naive” about the chances of the Alva-native signing on again with interest in the winger being shown from a Scottish Premiership and English League Two club.