Leon McCann pens new two-year deal with Falkirk as boss John McGlynn calls move 'no-brainer'

Leon McCann is the next Falkirk star to sign a new contract with the left-back penning a two-year extension to his stay at the Bairns.

Boss John McGlynn revealed on Thursday that the club would be in position to confirm new contracts for two players imminently, with McCann following on from Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson in recent times.

McCann, 23, joined the club back in the summer of 2021 and has made over 100 appearances in Navy Blue. This season has saw the defender claim a starting spot in the team with the Bairns unbeaten on League One duty and top of the table.

“I think everyone at the club is delighted that Leon has signed an extended deal with the club until the summer of 2026,” McGlynn said. “He’s been an almost ever-present in our side this season, and he is someone who is playing at a very high level and shows commitment in every game.

“He’s been available for every game and has played consistently well, churning out performance after performance. It was a no brainer to get the negotiations going and we are delighted that he has committed to the club again.