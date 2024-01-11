Falkirk boss John McGlynn confirms Callumn Morrison contract talks as he gives 'money talks' verdict

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says he isn’t going to be “naive” about his chances of retaining star winger Callumn Morrison – with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One. Third goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

The Bairns are currently 11 points clear at the top of League One after Tuesday night’s 4-0 demolition job of Cove Rangers and Morrison has been one of the side’s top performers this campaign, having scored twice against Paul Hartley’s side to take his tally to 11 for the season.

Having also grabbed five assists, McGlynn is hopeful of keeping the ex-Hearts youngster, but he does admit that ‘money talks’ with Scottish Premiership and an English League Two club circling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s the downside of playing so well and having good players – they will attract attention from elsewhere,” boss McGlynn said. “We’ve been in contract talks with Callumn (Morrison) and I am hoping that we get that one over the line.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One. Callumn Morrison 7 shot.

“But I am not daft, Callumn will have attracted attention and he is out of contract come the summer. We want him here beyond that to take us all the way. We are very much aware of it (the interest) but there is a long way to go yet.

“Things are going so well and you want to be a part of that of that but young football players have young families and mortgages. Money talks. Other clubs out there have much more money than we do.

“We can’t be complacent in that. We can only hope that he does extend his contract with us but we aren’t going to be naive about it either – if you can go and get three/four times your current wage then of course you are going to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk travel to bottom club Edinburgh City this Saturday and McGlynn revealed that he plans on changing up the starting eleven for the match at Meadowbank. So far this season, especially on league duty, the Bairns’ teamsheet has been an easy guess most weeks with so many players performing consistently.

09-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Cove Rangers FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 20. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

The boss said: “We are looking to make a few changes. We believe in the squad we have got here. The bench is so strong. The guys coming in are worthy of starting and we aren’t taking out foot of the gas – we are going there to extend our run and I have full faith that the team I pick will do that. The guys need a chance to stake a claim for a jersey.

“Michael (McIndoe) has got something out his Edinburgh City team, that’s for sure. He’s got some good results. It was 1-1 at Alloa Athletic last weekend until the 90th minute. You cannot disrespect them.”