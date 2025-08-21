Bo’ness United Community Football Club’s U14 girls’ squad proudly represented Scotland at the Coalfield Regeneration Trust’s Home International tournament in Manchester - and returned with the top trophy after an unbeaten campaign.

The young squad, who faced strong opposition from England and Wales, showed resilience and quality throughout. Over the course of six matches, they scored an impressive 14 goals and conceded only twice. They kept three clean sheets too.

For many of the players, the success was the culmination of years of commitment to the club having worked their way through the age groups.

Coach Aidan Fleming was quick to highlight the significance of the cup success and the character shown by the squad.

Bo'ness United Community Football Club's squad won the Coalfield Regeneration Trust's Home International tournament after a brilliant run that saw them go unbeaten

Bo’ness beat Central Girls to trophy

“It was a great success for the girls, especially as they were younger than most of the opposition they faced in Manchester,” he said. “Their attitude, approach, and performances were fantastic. They fully deserved to come away as champions.”

The victory was not only a reflection of the players’ ability, but also the support structure around the team.

Central Girls also represented the district at the Etihad Campus-based tournament earlier this month. They won last year’s competition but missed out to local opposition this time around.

Last year’s champions, Central Girls, came third this time around but managed to pick up two top player awards in what was another strong showing (Photo: Submitted)

They still enjoyed a brilliant tournament – finishing third while also receiving individual player accolades. Daisy Thomson earned the Player of the Tournament trophy while Lana Byrne was awarded the Fair Play trophy.

Head coach Ian Dibdin said: “We are enormously proud of the girls and the way they represented Central and Scotland as a nation. Our ethos to play well and respect the game underlines our players’ commitment to meeting our club standards."

A spokesperson from the Coalfield Regeneration Trust Scotland added: "We had two fantastic groups of girls representing their clubs and country. Credit goes to their families, coaches and most importantly themselves. We will see everyone again at next year’s CRT Community Cup.”