Bairns fans get sneak peek at Falkirk FC's 'ratings' in new video game

The first glimpse of the digital version of Falkirk FC has been revealed and fans might not be too happy with players’ ratings in the forthcoming video game

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EA Sports FC26, or FIFA 26 as most people still refer to it, is officially released on September 26 and it appears The Bairns and their players have been given what could be referred to as “generic” ratings, which do not seem to tally with the abilities and actual performance of the team so far.

When Falkirk FC won the Scottish Championship league title, they not only earned themselves a place in the Scottish Premiership, but also the right to be immortalised in the popular EA Sports football video game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if the reported “first glance” at player ratings is to be believed, fans who watched their team battle back to earn a point against Dundee United last weekend will have questions about the overall ratings of their navy blue heroes.

A supposed leaked image of Falkirk FC captain Brad Spencer from the forthcoming EA Sports FC26 video game (Picture: Submitted)

An “unofficial” early glance at the line-up supposedly shows team captain Brad Spencer with an overall rating of 56, while as midfield colleague Aidan Nesbitt and defender Liam Henderson have a 55 overall rating.

In fact most of the team appear to be around about the 55 mark with FIFA video game veterans Scott Arfield, boasting an overall rating of 68, Scott Bain, 66, and Lewis Neilson, 64, the top ranked Bairns.

And Dylan Tait, who scored a cracker against United on Sunday, has been saddled with a paltry rating of 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To paraphrase the late, great radio legend Jimmy Sanderson, “Have EA Sports actually been at a Falkirk game?”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper