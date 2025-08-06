Bairns fans get sneak peek at Falkirk FC's 'ratings' in new video game
EA Sports FC26, or FIFA 26 as most people still refer to it, is officially released on September 26 and it appears The Bairns and their players have been given what could be referred to as “generic” ratings, which do not seem to tally with the abilities and actual performance of the team so far.
When Falkirk FC won the Scottish Championship league title, they not only earned themselves a place in the Scottish Premiership, but also the right to be immortalised in the popular EA Sports football video game.
However, if the reported “first glance” at player ratings is to be believed, fans who watched their team battle back to earn a point against Dundee United last weekend will have questions about the overall ratings of their navy blue heroes.
An “unofficial” early glance at the line-up supposedly shows team captain Brad Spencer with an overall rating of 56, while as midfield colleague Aidan Nesbitt and defender Liam Henderson have a 55 overall rating.
In fact most of the team appear to be around about the 55 mark with FIFA video game veterans Scott Arfield, boasting an overall rating of 68, Scott Bain, 66, and Lewis Neilson, 64, the top ranked Bairns.
And Dylan Tait, who scored a cracker against United on Sunday, has been saddled with a paltry rating of 53.
To paraphrase the late, great radio legend Jimmy Sanderson, “Have EA Sports actually been at a Falkirk game?”.
