Bairns back to winning ways: Falkirk stay top of the Championship after 2-0 win at Raith Rovers

Published 25th Jan 2025, 18:04 BST
Falkirk secured a crucial three points at Stark’s Park on Saturday against Raith Rovers to stay top of the William Hill Championship table.

The Bairns bounced back from last weekend’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Barry Robson’s side to arrest an alarming three-match winless run ahead of a run of three home games on the spin against the three teams that make up the top four.

Manager John McGlynn made a handful of changes to the side and changed system to combat the hosts’ press in that 2-1 extra-time defeat last Sunday.

Callumn Morrison, who handed in a transfer midweek, was dumped out of the squad while defender Tom Lang made his long-awaited return to the Bairns’ starting eleven.

Fans’ favourite Liam Henderson got his team off to a flyer when he headed home at the back from a free-kick after six minutes to calm any nerves from the visitors in Kirkcaldy.

And Falkirk made sure of the three points – which keeps them two points clear of Ayr United in second – on the hour mark through striker Ross MacIver.

Just like last weekend, he pounced on poor play at the back from Raith to take advantage, this time around scoring himself finishing well past Kevin Dabrowski to send the away fans and assistant manager Paul Smith home happy.

He attended the match watching on from the stands as he continues his recovery after suffering a heart attack last weekend.

