Sparta Boxing Academy: Caledonia Box Cup's brill Grangemouth debut

Head coach Sam McLeod, Thomas O’Reilly and his father John O’Reilly celebrating Thomas’s gold medal (photo: submitted)

The historic debut of amateur boxing’s Caledonia Box Cup at Grangemouth Sports Complex last weekend brought together talented fighters from across the UK and Ireland, showcasing the best of Olympic-style bouts and community spirit.

Sparta’s Fabrizio Di Battista made history as the first ever Caledonia Welterweight (67kg) Boxing Cup champion. His impressive run saw him secure two stoppage victories—one in the quarter-finals and another in the semi-finals—before clinching the title with a hard-fought points decision in the final.

Di Battista’s heart and resilience earned him the Scott Martin Lionheart Plate, awarded to the boxer who displays the most heart, spirit and will to win throughout the competition. His perseverance extends beyond this event, as he has consistently demonstrated in his career, overcoming setbacks and adversity to claim the Caledonia title.

In addition to Di Battista’s triumph, Sparta’s Thomas O’Reilly marked his return from injury with a unanimous points decision victory over a top contender from Auchengeich Boxing Club.

Fabrizio Di Battista winning the elite welterweight Caledonia title (Pics by Eindp Sports Photography)

Harvey Green also brought home a silver medal, contributing to Team Sparta’s impressive tally of two golds and one silver out of four boxers entered.

The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Sparta Boxing Academy and the Doghouse Boxing Club, with organisers later expressing their appreciation to everyone who contributed, from volunteers to dedicated officials.

Due to the success of this inaugural box cup, Sparta announced plans to grow the Caledonia Box Cup in 2026.

The upcoming event promises to welcome more countries and feature three boxing rings simultaneously, allowing for even more bouts and a broader showcase of talent.

With plans already underway for next year’s event, the Caledonia Box Cup is poised to become a flagship tournament in the UK and Ireland, fostering young talent and strengthening community ties through the boxing world.

The inaugural Caledonia Box Cup has set a high bar, and the boxing community can look forward to many more thrilling weekends of such fine action.