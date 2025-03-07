Iconic London double decker bus has been given a 'first class lounge'

A double-decker bus has been given an upgrade – to become an exclusively ‘first class’ ride.

The iconic red London bus has been transformed, with passengers greeted on board, shown to their deluxe seating, and served with complimentary champagne, soft drinks and high-end canapes.

For peckish riders on the bus travelling from Charing Cross to The London Eye, the on-board menu features miniature beef Yorkshire pudding, goat’s cheese and tomato shells, vegan cauliflower pakoras and pastel de natas.

Transformed by Virgin Money, the double-decker also includes a literal red carpet down the aisles and fresh flowers in each seat row.

Passengers also weren’t subjected to any of the top commuting gripes, which research of 2,000 adults revealed as delays (47 per cent), bad smells (39 per cent) and rush hour crowds (39 per cent).

Emma Isaac, from Virgin Money, which is adding ‘extra to ordinary’ this spring, said: “We all know how brilliant it can be to get an unexpected treat on an otherwise very ordinary day.

“And, as research has shown, the average commute can be home to some common irritations, from horrible smelling food to packed rides to and from home.

“We thought the classic double decker was due a refresh – and an elevated, extraordinary experience seemed like the best way to go to help brighten up people’s days and boost their moods.”

The iconic red London bus has been transformed | Ben Queenborough/PinPep

Those on the bus were driven past iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, the London Eye, the River Thames and the Southbank.

The research also found 60 per cent of respondents would like to travel first-class on public transport, and people would like to see more luxurious seating (41 per cent), pleasant interiors (37 per cent) and a welcome drink (31 per cent) included in a first-class area of a bus.

In good news for those onboard the bus, seats were freshly upholstered with red velvet cushions and custom headrest covers throughout the lower deck – making for a more memorable commute.

Jan Marshall, 79, from Tunbridge Wells hopped aboard and said: “It was a wonderful and unexpected experience - the best sort you can have.

“What a marvellous way to start the day; 10 out of 10.”

According to the poll, of the 79 per cent who have taken public transport, loud phone conversations, others sneezing and coughing, and fare increases were among the top irritations.

Having to stand up for an entire journey, someone listening to music on their phone, and stained seats were other common complaints.

While the perfect commute on such transport would include no traffic, free onboard Wi-Fi, and better air conditioning or heating.

Beautiful views and free high-end food and drinks were also among the top desires – something the Virgin Money bus offered to all riders.

Half of all respondents wish buses had first-class areas - and 45 per cent have never travelled in any form of first-class transport, according to the OnePoll data.

Emma Isaac from Virgin Money, which offers customers travel perks, cashback and savings offers, and rewards from the Virgin family, added: “The research has shown there are many gripes that Brits typically have with an ordinary commute.

“We’ve all experienced sitting next to someone who’s eating something that’s a little pungent or being on packed transport at rush hour.

“Hopefully, those that took the bus thought their journey was anything but ordinary for all the right reasons.”

Delays and bad smells trump list of top public transport gripes | Will Ireland/PinPep

Top 20 public transport commuting gripes

Delays Bad smells Rush hour crowds People sneezing and coughing Loud phone conversations Fare increases Having to stand up for the entire journey Someone playing videos or music out loud on their phone Stains on seats Bad weather Missing the bus/ train/ tram/ underground Chewing gum stuck on table/ seats/ floors Litter in the aisles/ on the seats Noisy children Slow walkers Vehicle breakdowns Route changes Sudden stops People eating nearby Ticket machine problems