Five compelling reasons why people choose to rent over buying

Exploring the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and community benefits of renting

With the emergence of the UK’s Build to Rent (BTR) sector, more and more renters are choosing to rent rather than buy, highlighting how the UK’s rental landscape is continuously growing.

With BTR developments often occupying prime urban sites in major cities, lifestyle as a city’s biggest demand driver, coupled with a location that provides access to restaurants, leisure and cultural options, means more people are consciously choosing to rent in urban locations, and rent for longer.

Offering flexibility, community and a stress-free lifestyle, renting is proving to be an attractive alternative to homeownership for many across the country.

Five reasons to consider renting over buying

For those who are perhaps struggling to make sense of what they want from their home, Thomas Grounds, Head of Research at Grainger, the UK’s largest listed provider of rental homes, has put together five compelling reasons why renting might be a better choice:

1. Flexibility and Freedom

Renting allows you to live life on your own terms, with flexible tenancies that can start from just six months. This flexibility is perfect for those whose work or personal circumstances might require them to relocate. Renting lets you move with ease, providing a lifestyle that adapts to you.

2. Cost-Effective Living

One of the significant advantages of renting is the ability to avoid the large upfront costs associated with buying a home, including hefty deposit, legal fees and stamp duty tax. In comparison, many rental properties have no upfront fees and come fully furnished, saving you the expense of purchasing furniture. Additionally, amenities such as fast Wi-Fi, gyms, and communal spaces are often included at no extra charge, providing quality living with added value.

What’s more, opting for a centrally located, well connected development, not only removes the stress of a commute but also reduces commuting costs,

3. Sense of Community

Renting often comes with the benefit of living in a vibrant, professionally managed community. Whether you’re sharing with friends, downsizing, or seeking an active urban lifestyle, rental communities cater to a variety of needs and offers a sense of security and belonging that can be hard to find elsewhere. It’s also a great way to meet new people if you’re relocating.

4. Modern Living

Many rental developments are built with sustainability in mind, offering energy-efficient homes and access to green spaces. Advanced technology, such as user-friendly apps, enable renters to manage their tenancy, book amenities, and report maintenance issues with ease. There’s also a dedicated point of contact for any issues, taking the hassle away and ultimately making modern living convenient for you.

5. Stress-Free Maintenance

Home maintenance can be time-consuming and costly for homeowners, but renting can take the stress out of maintenance. Professionally managed properties ensure that any issues are promptly addressed, and the costs covered by the landlord, so you can focus on enjoying your home rather than worrying about the hassle and cost of repairs.

Tom said: “Renting allows you to embrace a lifestyle of freedom and adaptability. With flexible tenancies starting from just six months and the option to move seamlessly between properties, renters are not tied down.

“Flexibility is ideal for professionals who may need to relocate for work or for anyone eager to experience life in different cities without the long-term commitment of buying a home.

“At Grainger, we believe renting is more than just a practical choice, it’s a lifestyle choice that offers convenience. Whether you’re moving for work, looking to embrace a new city, or simply seeking a community-focussed environment, renting provides the freedom to live life on your terms.

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/.