Are you a carer? Try this new tool to find out

According to Carers UK, an estimated 12,000 people across the UK become carers every day, often without realising it | Shutterstock

A tool has been developed to help those who look after others find out whether they could consider themselves unpaid carers.

According to Carers UK, an estimated 12,000 people across the UK become carers every day, often without realising it.

The ‘Care Calculator’ asks users to estimate how many hours they help others with their personal hygiene, ensuring there’s food on the table for them, and overseeing their finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the results, the tool will reveal whether they could be considered an unpaid carer and in turn access the support and information they may require – from helplines to online resources.

The calculator was commissioned by Carers UK , which offers phone support, online help and resources, in addition to having created a digital community for those in similar situations to connect.

A spokesperson said: “So many people are taking on care responsibilities in addition to everyday commitments like work, parenting, and more.

“This can have a huge impact on not only their mental, but physical health as sometimes the demands can be overwhelming.