The Falkirk Wheel offering visitors unique chance to tour inside of structure

Visitors to The Falkirk Wheel are being given a one-off opportunity to see inside the iconic structure.

Its custodians, Scottish Canals, will lead a tour this Sunday, February 24 which will allow participants to marvel at The Wheel’s internal workings.

Until now, visitors have only been able to imagine the engineering magic hidden behind The Wheel’s curved steel and soaring arches at the world’s only rotating boat lift.

Places for tour’s tomorrow have now sold out.

To book places for Sunday, or for further information, click here.